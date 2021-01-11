State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,435 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

Shares of LHX opened at $180.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.16. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

