State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 340 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $329.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $342.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

