State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,072 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,649,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $131.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

