State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,592 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,714 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.