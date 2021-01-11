State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 47,110 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after buying an additional 1,338,886 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after buying an additional 2,281,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

