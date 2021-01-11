State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,939 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Raymond James worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $102.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

