State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,893 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Nucor by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Nucor by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.