State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,335,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $208,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of ROST opened at $122.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

