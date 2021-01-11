State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $154.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $157.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

