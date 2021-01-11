State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AON were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AON by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.15.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $205.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

