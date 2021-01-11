State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 11.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of State Street worth $123,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in State Street by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 98,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $78.14. 1,999,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,699. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

