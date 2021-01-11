Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,897 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $25,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 375,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.