Steem Dollars Price Reaches $2.80 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00008851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,615.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.01432170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00576867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002719 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00189882 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,954,573 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

