Steem Dollars (SBD) One Day Volume Tops $10.72 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $16.66 million and $10.72 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00008851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,615.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.01432170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00576867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002719 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00189882 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,954,573 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

