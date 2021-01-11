SteepCoin (STEEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123,731.60

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $123,731.60 and approximately $37.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 110.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00484044 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000194 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

