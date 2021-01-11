Stellar Market Cap Hits $5.34 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 48% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $5.34 billion and $2.24 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00110418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00267272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,559 coins and its circulating supply is 22,061,426,572 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

