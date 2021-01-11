STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to $1.15 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $1.15 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.09% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS SNVVF remained flat at $$0.55 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

