STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to $1.15 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $1.15 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.09% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS SNVVF remained flat at $$0.55 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
