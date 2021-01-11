Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00.

Moderna stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,451,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Moderna by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

