STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $202.81 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. BidaskClub upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

