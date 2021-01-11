stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00113090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00264832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00062865 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.55 or 0.87857318 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

