Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $247,528.31

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Stipend has a total market cap of $247,528.31 and $76.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,676.75 or 0.99585387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00381077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00483633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00141587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002254 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00027129 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.