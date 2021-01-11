STK (STK) Price Up 58.9% Over Last 7 Days

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, STK has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. STK has a market cap of $398,148.95 and $490,087.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STK token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00326446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.94 or 0.03628535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK (CRYPTO:STK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official website is stktoken.com

STK Token Trading

STK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.