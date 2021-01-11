Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 11th (ABX, ADYEY, AHEXY, CHX, CRNCY, HOME, NWITY, OCPNY, OEG, SGPYY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 11th:

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$43.00.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY). They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for U.S. Steel for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. U.S. Steel anicipates adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter to be narrower on a sequential comparison basis. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations. U.S Steel's strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is likely to contribute to its margins. The company has also outperformed the industry over a year. The company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, U.S. Steel is facing significant headwind in its tubular business. While market conditions have somewhat improved of late, sustained headwinds are likely to hurt Flat-Rolled margins.”

