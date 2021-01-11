Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,960 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average daily volume of 754 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,000. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.