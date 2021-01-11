Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $42.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $955.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYBT. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

