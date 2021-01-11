Stolper Co Invests $1.30 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stolper Co bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $262,033,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 146.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Newmont by 53.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 885,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.51.

Newmont stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.95. 5,722,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,873. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,815 shares of company stock worth $2,958,618. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

