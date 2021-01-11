Stolper Co Sells 3,127 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stolper Co trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,765,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,852. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

