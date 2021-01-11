STPAY Reaches Market Cap of $193.55 Million (STP)

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. STPAY has a market cap of $193.55 million and $9,380.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STPAY has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One STPAY token can currently be bought for $44.69 or 0.00133833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00321374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.08 or 0.03785181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

STPAY Profile

STPAY (CRYPTO:STP) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay . STPAY’s official website is stpay.org . STPAY’s official message board is t.me/stpaychannel

STPAY Token Trading

STPAY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

