STRAKS Trading Up 55.8% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $51,922.01 and $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.21 or 0.03080346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00394877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.26 or 0.01356859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00552516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00462802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00251493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020668 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

