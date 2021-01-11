Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.27 Million

Brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce $135.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.14 million and the highest is $135.40 million. Stratasys reported sales of $160.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $513.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.56 million to $513.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $545.17 million, with estimates ranging from $534.40 million to $555.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stratasys by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 20.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 42.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSYS opened at $28.13 on Monday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

