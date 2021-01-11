Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Straumann currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY opened at $58.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.