Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,000. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

