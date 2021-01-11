Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) Sets New 1-Year High at $300.00

Shares of Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.76), with a volume of 67263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.50 ($3.74).

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78. The stock has a market cap of £249.74 million and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.83.

Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) Company Profile (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.