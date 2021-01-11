Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microsoft by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 686,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $152,758,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $217.49. 23,011,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,424,207. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

