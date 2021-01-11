Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 257,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $19,918,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.50. 575,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,542. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $214.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.96 and a 200 day moving average of $183.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

