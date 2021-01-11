Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.54. 32,819,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,552,586. The company has a market cap of $211.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

