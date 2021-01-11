Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,858,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

