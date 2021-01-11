Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 509,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.60. 9,930,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,867. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

