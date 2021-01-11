Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,967 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.58. 5,595,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

