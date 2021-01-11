Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.97. 18,154,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,589,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

