Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares rose 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 882,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 494,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

WISA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

