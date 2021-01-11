SUN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, SUN has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One SUN token can currently be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00018514 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and $34.37 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00109774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00062149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,810.63 or 0.87036230 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,659,773 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

