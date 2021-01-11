Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.04. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,635 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 723,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 387,435 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.26. 639,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,133,721. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

