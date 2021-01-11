Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200,000 shares, an increase of 1,826.8% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sundial Growers stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 496,236,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,186,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDL. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

