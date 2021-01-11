SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Trading 6.8% Higher

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.41. 104,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 223,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

