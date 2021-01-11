Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SURVF stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
