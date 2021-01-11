Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SURVF stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.