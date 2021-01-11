Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Up 25.1%

Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shot up 25.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.24. 8,945,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 2,146,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.