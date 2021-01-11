Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Up 25.1%

Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shot up 25.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.24. 8,945,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 2,146,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

