Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $31.75 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.75 million and $6.99 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.18 or 0.03084978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,793,598 coins and its circulating supply is 302,657,107 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.