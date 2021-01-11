Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading 4.6% Higher

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.70. 458,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 471,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

